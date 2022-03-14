Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, took another dig at the Congress party following the party’s debacle at the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress party will become further insignificant in the future.

He said that “successive defeat has proved that Gandhis cannot take Congress into any victory.”

“Gandhi’s cannot take Congress into any victory…even Congress will not remain visible in Panchayat elections in days to come,” said the Assam CM .

This comment from the Assam chief minister came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party.

There has been a call from top Congress leaders of the G-23 that the party need leadership changes to revive the party’s fortunes.