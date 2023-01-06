Agartala: A 16-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is arriving in Tripura on January 10 for a two-day visit.

Sources said on January 10 some officials of ECI will be arriving in Tripura and on the 11th of January the election commissioner is expected to arrive.

“A team of the election commission of India is arriving in Tripura on January 10 but the team of Election Commissioners are arriving on January 11 at 2 PM flight along with the senior deputy commissioner of EC. Officials related to media, EVM machines, and polling stations are coming. A team of 16 members are arriving. They will stay here till 12th January and will leave for Shillong, Nagaland and on 15th they will probably leave for Delhi”, the source said.

He said that there will be two programs including one where the officials of the election commission of India will hold a meeting with all the political parties on 11th January at the state guest house and on 12th January they will hold a press conference at Ujjayanta Palace.

He further informed that on 28 December, 50 companies of CAPF arrived in Tripura and on January 8 more 50 companies of CAPF will arrive.

“We will deploy them in such places based on previous records of violence”, the source added.