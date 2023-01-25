Agartala: The Election Commission (EC) has suspended a sector officer of Sabroom assembly constituency in Tripura for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a drive to remove hoardings and banners from public places.

The action was taken after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had urged the EC to take steps against poll officials who had defaced PM Modi’s photograph in banners and hoardings put up in public places in the state.

UJ Mog, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, said in a letter to the district magistrate of South Tripura that the sector officer had gone beyond the model code of conduct and applied black colour on a poster inside a private shop. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the EC had taken action after the BJP lodged the complaint.

He added that the party wanted legal action against those who had organised a bike rally at Majlishpur on January 18, which had created a law and order problem there.

The minister also expressed concern over an attack on a BJP leader at Aralia under the Banamalipur assembly constituency in West Tripura and called for the immediate arrest of all accused persons, including the main culprit.