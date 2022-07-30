Guwahati: Delhi police has taken up a new initiative in a bid to stop discrimination against the people of the Northeast.

The motto of the initiative is– Let’s put a “complete stop” to discrimination towards people from the Northeast, said an official.

As a part of the initiative, Delhi police has come out with a short film that talks of embracing the people of the Northeast and assuaging their feelings of insecurity.

The 15-minute film was aired on DD Assam on Thursday and will soon be released on the YouTube channel of Delhi Police and its other social media platforms.

The film, scripted by Delhi-based Madhumita Chakraborty, a journalist from Tripura, features several celebrated personalities from the Northeast like Olympians Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain.

The film also focuses on various initiatives of the Delhi Police for the people of the Northeast.

“The nation applauds when Indian citizens hailing from the Northeastern region win medals at Olympics and other prestigious tournaments. We enjoy their services every day. And yet, many of us do not stand up to object when a few misinformed, misguided among us call them derogatory names… Chinky, Momo, Nepali, Bahadur, Corona…,” the script of the film says.

“Many Indian citizens hailing from the Northeastern states, Ladakh and Darjeeling residing in metropolitan cities and towns across the country for purpose of education and employment, have been addressed with such derogatory remarks and subjected to racial discrimination, adversely affecting the process of national integration,” the script mentions.

Chakraborty says people from the Northeast with mongoloid features face more discrimination.

“I too come from the Northeast but I do not have mongoloid features. People with such features face much more discrimination,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Police PRO) Suman Nalwa says the force wants to assure people from other regions that it is a very cosmopolitan force having members from across the country.

“If people from any section or any particular region feel insecure, they can always reach out to us and we will do our best to make sure that we are able to assuage their insecurity as well as take corrective measures to ensure their safety and security,” she says.

Delhi Police is also planning a special screening of the film for people from the Northeast living in Delhi.