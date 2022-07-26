New Delhi: Delhi police on Tuesday detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday as he, along with other Congress leaders, was protesting against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi, accompanied by his security personnel, was whisked away in a police van.

Gandhi was sitting on a road near Vijay Chowk as part of the dharna.

The protesting Congress leaders, holding placards, raised slogans against the ED and Central government.



There was a heavy police deployment, including para military and Rapid Action Force. Initially, the police began detaining other leaders, including women MPs, and at last Deepender Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi were left on the spot.

“What is the problem? We want to go there to meet the President and handover the memorandum. Why are we not allowed?” Rahul Gandhi could be heard while he was talking to a Delhi Police official.

The Delhi Police were trying to convince Gandhi to leave the place as Section 144 was imposed due to the ongoing session of Parliament.

“India is a police state,” said Gandhi as Congress MPs were detained along with him.

Earlier, youth Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at the AICC headquarters.

They came out of the premises and indulged in commotion with the police and CAPF personnel.

Congress MPs led by Gandhi staged a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Manish Tewari said, “We were going to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the President against misuse of central agencies, but we are being taken to Kingsway Camp police lines.”