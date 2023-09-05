Agartala: The bypolls in Tripura’s Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies saw a voter turnout of 21.52% till 10 AM on Tuesday, according to an official.

Voting in these two assembly constituencies, located in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, began at 7 AM and is scheduled to continue till 4 PM.

The official said that there have been no reports of violence so far. However, there were reports of malfunctioning of EVMs in three locations, one in Dhanpur and two in Boxanagar. These issues were promptly resolved.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office said that Boxanagar recorded an 18.97% voter turnout, while Dhanpur had an 18.71% turnout as of 9 AM.

Polling began at 7 AM across 59 booths within the Dhanpur Assembly constituency and 51 booths in Boxanagar.

In Dhanpur, the electoral battle is a direct face-off between the BJP’s candidate, Bindu Debnath, and the CPI(M)‘s Kaushik Chanda.

Meanwhile, in the minority-dominated Boxanagar constituency, still considered a Left party stronghold, the BJP’s Tafajjal Hussain is pitted against the CPI(M)’s Mizan Hussain.

A total of 95,075 eligible voters, comprising 48,110 males, 45,124 females, 160 service voters, 1,217 individuals aged 80 and above, and 463 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, will exercise their franchise.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignation of BJP MLAs Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur and Samsul Haque from Boxanagar.

The results of the bypolls will be announced on September 9.