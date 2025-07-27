Guwahati: Assam is facing a major agricultural crisis as a 25% drop in tea production and severe damage to paddy cultivation threaten the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers.

This alarming situation, caused by parched weather and poor monsoon rains, has drawn national and international concern.

According to the Tea Board of India, Assam’s tea gardens have produced just 68 million kilograms of tea from January to July 2025. This marks a dramatic fall from 91 million kilograms during the same period last year, one of the sharpest declines in over a decade.

Officials and climate experts blame the crisis on a 44% rainfall deficit reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Key districts, such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Sonitpur, have experienced over 50% less rainfall, resulting in near-drought conditions for both tea estates and paddy fields.

The hardest hit are the small tea growers, who produce nearly half of Assam’s tea. With little or no irrigation facilities, many are watching their plantations wither away.

“Bhut beya awastha hoise… The tea bushes are drying. No hope of production in the coming days either. The Assam Government must come forward to help,” said Seema Sarma, a small tea grower in Upper Assam.

While tea is in focus, paddy farmers are equally distressed. Agriculture department officials report that over 1.5 lakh hectares of land meant for kharif paddy remain unsown due to water scarcity. Farmers fear up to 30% crop loss this season.

Rajen Moran, a farmer, said, “Borkhun nai… there is no rain. Still waiting for rain to grow paddy, but it seems the time has gone.”

The crisis is not only affecting production—it’s also threatening Assam’s place in the global tea trade. The state supports over one million people through the tea sector and contributes significantly to India’s exports. Exporters now fear a 10–15% drop in tea shipments, especially to countries like the UK, UAE, and Russia.

In response to the worsening situation, the Assam Government has announced a Rs 200 crore relief plan. This includes the distribution of drought-resistant tea plant varieties, subsidies for micro-irrigation equipment, and the declaration of drought-like conditions in more than 15 districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the state is also working closely with the Centre to provide emergency aid and speed up the release of crop insurance payments to affected farmers.

Agricultural scientists have warned that this crisis is not a one-time event but part of a larger climate trend. They are urging a complete shift towards climate-resilient farming.

Larger tea estates are now adopting sensor-based irrigation systems, agroforestry methods, and improved shade tree planting to reduce climate risks in the future.

To protect Assam’s farming community, experts recommend a mix of immediate relief and long-term planning. Key short-term needs include quick access to affordable irrigation tools, crop insurance, and farmer awareness programs.

In the long run, Assam must focus on training farmers in sustainable practices, modernizing weather forecasting systems, and offering incentives for organic and diversified agriculture to reduce dependency on monsoon patterns.

The Assam Tea Drop 2025 is a wake-up call not only for the state but for the entire country. As climate change continues to disrupt agriculture, India must act fast to protect its farmers, its economy, and its food security.

The central government is yet to respond to the drought situation in Assam.