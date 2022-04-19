Tripura chief minister Biplap Deb, on Tuesday, met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

In the meeting, Tripura CM Biplab Deb discussed the issue of Bru rehabilitation in the state with union home minister Amit Shah.

“Apprised him (Amit Shah) about the development of Bru rehabilitation in Tripura,” Biplab Deb tweeted after the meeting.

The internally displaced Bru people have started to re-settle in Tripura following the quadripartite Bru resettlement pact signed in the year 2020.

Among the other issues discussed in the meeting, the matter related to the land issue with the Assam Rifles was also discussed between the Tripura chief minister and union home minister Amit Shah.

“The land issue of Assam Rifles was also discussed. He (Amit Shah) assured all help from the central government. Much gratitude to him for his continuous support for the development of Tripura,” said Biplab Deb.

The Supreme Court recently rebuked the Tripura government for not handing over the title of 121 acres in Agartala city to Assam Rifles, which has been in its possession since 1951.

The court was hearing a suit filed by the Union of India against the Tripura government over a piece of land in possession of Assam Rifles, measuring 121.358 acres at Mauja Bhati, Abhoy Nagar.

This land was transferred to Assam Rifles by a Presidential Order in November 1951. It has since remained with them.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb also informed the union home minister about the “obstacles being faced in the opening of Sainik Schools in the state”.

