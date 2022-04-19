In yet another step towards equality, a tea stall – solely managed by transgenders – has come up at the office of the Kamrup district deputy commissioner in Assam.

The tea stall named – “Trans Tea Stall” has been set up under the aegis of the All Assam Transgender Association (AATA) in association with Kamrup district administration.

The opening of the tea stall has instilled hope amongst the transgender community in Assam to lead life with dignity and learn entrepreneurial skills.

Swati Bidhan Baruah – the founder of AATA said that the transgender population, which is often subjected to prejudice, will get new hope with initiatives like such.

The “Trans Tea Stall”, run and managed solely by the transgender community in Assam, was inaugurated on Monday.

Notably, while the Kamrup district administration provide the space, the project was financed by Swati Bidhan Baruah personally.

Baruah invested Rs 70,000 from her own savings to open this first-of-its-kind transgender-run tea stall in Kamrup district of Assam.