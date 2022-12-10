Tripura: The BJP top brass will hold a meeting in Delhi with the senior leaders of poll-bound Tripura on December 11, a party insider said on Saturday.

The president of BJP in Tripura, Rajiv Bhattacharjee said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda will discuss the party’s poll preparedness in the strategic meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Barman and ex-chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

In the meeting, the BJP election in-charge of Tripura, Mahendra Singh, and Bhattacharjee too will be present.

Bhattacharjee said the meeting will be conducted to discuss the party’s preparedness and strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Northeastern state on December 18 would also be discussed in the meeting.

Assembly Poll in Tripura is scheduled to be held in March next year.

The prime minister’s office is yet to clear the schedule of Modi’s Tripura visit but the state administration has already geared up for it.

According to a senior state official, Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for several development projects and interact with beneficiaries of Prime Minister Awas Yojana during his visit to the state on December 18.

The prime minister is also likely to address a rally at Vivekananda ground in Agartala, the official said.