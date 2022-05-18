AGARTALA: Days after former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stepped down from his post, his wife Niti Deb lodged an FIR with West Agartala Police station against unknown persons circulating a “fake” intelligence report containing false contents against Deb on Wednesday.

The FIR copy read, “Yesterday on 16-05-2022 morning, I received one WhatsApp message from one Mobile No. 8257807496, the contents of which are absolutely false, defamatory and full of incitements.”

“On inquiry found that the WhatsApp number itself is fake and probably used unauthorisedly. The contents are attributed to Central Intelligence Agency while on initial personal enquiry I have grave doubts that the so-called report is actually non-existent and being circulated in the name of the Ex-Chief Minister so as to create sensation and also to infringe the security and sovereignty of the nation as a result of deep-rooted conspiracy”, the FIR copy added.

She also expressed her grave concerns over some media reports that came out in local newspapers based on the “fake” report.

“Hence appropriate action may kindly be taken against the culprits. Be it also mentioned that one newspaper also carried malicious defamatory news items today based on the above fake WhatsApp posts. Kindly take necessary lawful action against the miscreants and obliged hereby”, the FIR further reads.

In a major political development, Tripura’s Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned on May 14.

Following his resignation, Manik Saha was named the Chief Minister of Tripura within a few hours.