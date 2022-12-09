AGARTALA: Former militant leader Daniel Borak along with 29 other members of his group, on Thursday, joined the BJP in Tripura in presence of the party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Other senior BJP leaders like Phanindranath Sharma and Dipak Majumder were also present on the occasion.

They joined the BJP’s tribal wing Janajati Morcha under the leadership of Morcha’s state president Bikash Debbarma and vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia.

Later speaking to reporters, Daniel informed that he was inspired by the work of PM Narendra Modi and Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, “who are working for the development of the tribal people in Tripura”.

Daniel a former leader of the banned NLFT, said that he has been working for an NGO – Tripura United Indigenous Returnees People Council (TUIRPC) – that works for the welfare of the surrendered militants, collaborators and their family members.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters during the joining program, Rajib Bhattacharjee, president of Tripura BJP while reacting to sharing of dias by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury during a program at the Agartala Press Club recently, said, “When was Congress and CPIM separate? They have always maintained friendship in Delhi.”

“This is not a matter of concern for the BJP because we are prepared everywhere. We are ready to fight and win the 2023 Tripura election,” said Bhattacharjee.