Agartala: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed the ruling BJP government for allegedly failing in fulfilling the promises that the party gave in 2018 in Tripura.

Banerjee who arrived here yesterday along with general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has participated in a massive rally in Agartala and later address a mass gathering.

She added, “When I was in Congress, I along with former MP Santosh Mohan Dev and Manoranjan Bhakta travelled across Tripura. I visited Kamalpur in the Dhalai district where six persons were killed. I know Tripura very well. Tripura is not new to me.”

Mamata Banerjee added, “I have noted each and every incident. MP Rajya Sabha and Susmita Dev came under attack and their vehicle was vandalized. Abhishek Banerjee also came under attack. When workers of our party came under attack, the BJP government didn’t allow them to treat them here. We had to take them to Kolkata for treatment. Fakes cases were registered against Abhishek, Kunal Ghosh, and Sushmita Dev.”

She also said that when the election arrives, BJP leaders will fly here to Agartala, and when the election will complete they will leave then.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Barpeta

“They are saying double engine government. When the election will come they will arrive and when the election concludes they will leave the state. Under the BJP government, there is no right to talk, there is no freedom of the press, school teachers are facing attack and didn’t allow to protest, and political parties are not allowed to hold activities but as the election goes on we are holding this rally”, said Banerjee adding that earlier also she held many meeting in Tripura and in coming days too she will do.

She claimed that under this double-engine government around 40% of unemployment increased in the country and under the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal unemployment, and poverty in the state has decreased.

Also Read: Tripura | CPIM, Cong’s understanding proves they are scared of BJP: Pratima Bhoumik

“BJP didn’t fulfill any of their commitment. You also had seen the CPIM government and Congress use to busy with themselves. Many days back I had said that CPIM is the B team of Congress which has now been proven. And if Trinamool Congress was not there development in West Bengal would be not possible”, she said.