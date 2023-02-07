Agartala: Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik who is contesting from the Dhanpur assembly constituency in Sepahijala district has taken a dig at CPIM and Congress seat sharing claiming that both the party has scared of BJP and PM Modi.

While campaigning in the Dhanpur assembly constituency, Bhoumik said during the Left Front government in Tripura women were deprived of everything.

“They (CPIM) used them for the rallies and meetings. They had to join CPIM’s rally for social pension or other work. But in the last five, the scenario has changed. Now nobody needs to attend the rally for social pension, for Krishan Sanman Nidhi, for free food grains. During their time those affiliated with other political parties never received any profit from the government but CPIM only used to work for themselves. But during BJP time we never judge people with the political color, caste or religion”, said Bhoumik.

Claiming that the BJP government is working for the benefit of the people, MoS Bhoumik said, “We have given vaccines during covid along with food grains and etc. even CPIM leaders also protested against the vaccine but what we have seen CPIM leaders first took the vaccine for covid”.

She alleged that in the last 25 years, CPIM ruled the state with the help of police.

“If there is any trouble the solution is the CPIM party office. They tortured people mentally, physically, and financially and for those who worked for Congress many people had to leave their homes. And now they both are together as they can’t fight with BJP and PM Modi”, she said.

Appealing to the voters to vote for BJP for more development work, Bhoumik said giving a vote to CPIM is not going to help anyone as BJP has worked more than CPIM and for this trend, people have to form government again.

“CPIM is now nowhere and there is no way to come back again. We never deprived people”, she added.