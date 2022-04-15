AGARTALA: TIPRA motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Friday sought to clarify the widespread confusion on his stand on “Greater Tipraland” and reiterated that vested interest quarters were active to confuse the “Tiprasa” people in order to divide his party.

Debbarman also sharply reacted to confusing media reports and urged the party workers not to fall prey to any conspiracy being hatched to break the unity of Tiprasa people.

“There is a well orchestrated conspiracy to confuse our people. I want to make it clear once again, there will be no compromise with our constitutional demand for Greater Tipraland. They want to weaken us through these tactics. CPIM’s page wrote something about this; CPIM ruled the state for 25 years. Had they wished, they could have done a lot of things for the Tiprasa people. But, they did not”, he said in a video message.

Clarifying his recent statement on jobs of unemployed tribal youth, he said, “I did never say that for jobs, the movement of Greater Tipraland will be diluted. I said, the Government of India instead of announcing packages should give jobs to 20,000 unemployed youth using the same money. Both the issues are discussed in completely different contexts”.

Lamenting the questions raised against him, he said, “Today, you are questioning me who had fought all along for the demand of Greater Tipraland. I am ready to fight and you still have confusion in mind, go and vote for BJP, Congress or CPIM and let things go on as it went for the last 70 years”.