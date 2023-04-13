AGARTALA: Md Shahriar Alam MP, State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has demanded Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to name a road under the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sought support of the Chief Minister for constructing a ‘Shaheed Minar’ in Agartala.

On Facebook, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh wrote that the state Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam MP had a meeting with the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha in Agartala.

“Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the excellent bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries.

“They discussed issues of mutual interests and concerns and agreed to promote close collaboration for augmenting the trade relations between Bangladesh and North East India, particularly Tripura and people-to-people contact.

“They also reminiscence historical linkage of the people of Bangladesh and Tripura,” the post reads.

It also reads that the state Minister Shahriar Alam stated that the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was working to take the India-Bangladesh connectivity to the pre-1965 level for shared prosperity of the region.

The minister also invited the Chief Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Later, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha requested for expediting implementation of the ongoing connectivity initiatives particularly between Bangladesh and Tripura.

He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh.

Nahim Razzaq, MP and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala accompanied the State Minister during the meeting.

The State Minster has also congratulated the Tripura CM on his recent assumption of office of Chief Minister of Tripura.

He paid deep tribute to the people of Tripura for opening their homes and hearts to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Minister visited the Tripura State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace) in Agartala.

The Bangladesh Minister left Agartala for Dhaka after meeting the Chief Minister.