AGARTALA: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday morning, arrived at Agartala – the capital of Tripura on a one-day visit.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who landed at the MBB airport in Agartala, was accorded a warm welcome by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

This visit of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance, holds immense significance.

This visit of the Assam chief minister to Tripura is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to boost the morale of its party leaders and workers ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

The Assam chief minister is state to address the BJP’s Booth Vijay Abhiyan at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan.

Sarma is also likely to visit the Tripureshwari Temple and Santi Kali Ashram before retuning back to Assam.

Notably, assembly elections in Tripura are likely to be held in the early part of next year.