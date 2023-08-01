Agartala: A total of 52 Rohingyas have been arrested this year in Tripura, said State DIGP Manchak Ipper.

DIGP Manchak Ipper said that the Tripura police have a different action plan to nab the Rohingyas who infiltrated the northeastern state and go to other states on which Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised concerns a couple of days ago.

Tripura Police has a nationwide network to trace out the illegal trespass of Rohingyas who are trying to be in India by any means these days, he said

“We have increased our efforts. Cases are being registered and Rohingyas are being arrested. Our focus is also on those who are helping them, we call them border touts. We are active on the ground, we are finding vulnerable points and routes. So this year we have got very good results. We work with the border states of the northeast. Our coordination is good with other states as well. We are strictly dealing with Rohingyas. 52 Rohingyas have been arrested this year. Our action will continue,” DIGP Manchak Ipper said.

Earlier Assam CM had raised concerns over a network of brokers who bring Rohingya into Assam through Tripura.

CM Sarma said that anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a “threat to our sovereignty”.