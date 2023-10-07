Agartala: The District Magistrate of Sepahijala district in Tripura has suspended one Tehsildar for making forgery in a land deed and asked him not to leave headquarters without obtaining permission.

In an order Vishal Kumar, Sepahijala District Magistrate, said Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsildar, Sonamura under Sepahijala district while working in CLR, Melaghar Revenue Circle, a land measuring 2.3 acres mentioned in RS Plot no. 2412 of Khatian No. 2092 under Mouja- Bardowal in Durlavhnarayan T.K under Sonamura Sub-Division was illegally transferred in the year-2020 through mutation case MR No. 202017829.

“The said land transfer was compared by Chakraborty and passed by Sri Ratan Bhowmik, DCM-Melaghar, Sonamura Sub-Division under Sepahijala district. “

“The land transfer took place on the basis of a sale deed done in 2011 in which Ali Hussain Mollah sold the land to the accused Sri Anil Ch. Das S/O Gobinda Das of Rangamatia.”

“But, surprisingly, Mollah had already died in the year 1988 i.e. 23 years before he executed a deed with Das which is a counterfeit and fake deed. Whereas, a disciplinary proceeding against Chakraborty, under Sonamura Sub-Division is contemplated,” the order reads.