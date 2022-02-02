Agartala: Tripura police on Tuesday intercepted two goods laden Lorries at Churaibari under Tripura’s North District and seized dry ganja weighing 600 kg.

Both the Lorries were Bihar bound, said police.

“A total of 87 packets stuffed with dry ganja have been seized from both the Lorries. The local police while conducting regular Naka checking at Churaibari intercepted the Lorries and made the seizures. The estimated cost of the seized Ganja would be around Rs 1.5 crore”, said a police officer.

Also Read: Assam career: Online application deadline for Assam police Common Written Test extended

According to the officer, accused driver Manzoor Ahamed Chahchi was arrested in connection with the case.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chachi hails from Baramulla district of Kashmir and they were supposed to drop the Ganja consignment at Bihar.

Also Read: Over 2300 kgs of ganja seized along Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj

In this connection, two cases have been registered and are under further investigation.

On Sunday, a similar recovery was made from the same locations. During that, the police recovered 2,360 kilograms of ganja from a truck.

(Reported by Mrinal Banik)