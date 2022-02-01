Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has extended the online application deadline for the Common Written Test for recruitment of Constables in Assam Police till February 3.

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET) can now register on the official website slprbassam.in till February 3 up to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the application deadline was January 30. The Board had released the PST/PET result earlier this month. The Assam Police Constable physical tests were held last year in various districts of Assam.

–PST and PET exam results were released on January 19, 2022

–Revised results were released by the SLPRB last week

–Last date to apply for exam was January 30, 2022

–It has been extended till February 3, 2022

Assam career: How to apply for Common Written Test

–Visit the official website slprbassam.in

–On the homepage, click on “Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal”

–Register using application number, candidate’s name and DoB

–Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Assam career: Direct link to register for Common Written Test

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and 154 posts Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.