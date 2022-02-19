AGARTALA: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) said that it is all set to show its strength on February 24, a day before the party’s crucial two-day state conference at Agartala Town Hall.

For the first time after losing the 2018 assembly polls to the ruling BJP party, the CPIM is organizing a rally in such a grand manner at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala.

Speaking on the issue, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “In various places, the ruling party workers are trying to destroy the flags and festoons. Many posters have been destroyed in the city as well. All these nuisances have been captured in the cameras fixed under the Agartala Smart City mission. But, no actions are initiated by the administration”.

According to Chowdhury, CPIM party members from all over the state are working overnight to make the rally scheduled on February 24 and the state conference on 25 and 26 February successful.

“We have 50 thousand registered party members across the state. All the party members are working in their respective areas to make sure that people attend the party meeting. From Branch to Divisions, we have completed the meetings and subsequently formed committees. Delegates from all these newly formed committees shall remain present in the state conference”, said Chowdhury.

According to the CPIM party chief, the total number of active members of the party, as well as all its wings, will exceed the five lakh mark.

“CPIM party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former General Secretary Prakash Karat, senior politburo member and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar will address the gathering at Swami Vivekananda Stadium on February 24 next. On the day following, the state conference shall start from 10:30 am that will conclude on February 25 next”, he added.

The state conference assumes significance as the opposition CPIM’s main strategy for the 2023 assembly elections is going to take the final shape in the two-day state conference.