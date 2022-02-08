AGARTALA: Two BJP MLAs from Tripura who resigned from the party and the Assembly on Monday joined the Congress on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The ex-MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha formally joined the Congress party in presence of former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at New Delhi.

A team of Tripura Congress leaders led by TPCC President Birakti Sinha were also present at the joining programme.

Also Read: Conspiracies to topple govt would be foiled, says Tripura BJP

Photos and videos that went viral through several verified Twitter accounts of AICC leaders, Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha were seen with AICC top brass.

It was almost clear that the duo was likely to join the Congress party but no specific information was shared. They are supposed to return to Tripura on February 12 next and formal announcements would be made regarding their next course of action in the Congress party.

Also Read: Assam: Ya Ba tablets worth Rs 1 crore seized in Doboka

Both the MLAs claimed that several other leaders from TMC, CPIM and BJP are eager to make a come back to the grand old party.