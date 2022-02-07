AGARTALA: Tripura BJP on Monday termed the sudden resignation of two BJP MLAs from the party as well as the state assembly as a part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy to topple the state government.

Addressing the media at Agartala, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “This is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to destabilize the government. I can assure you all; this government is enjoying the absolute majority. Our Chief Minister has support from the majority of the MLAs and things would be crystal clear in the days to come”.

Reacting to Barman’s claims that many MLAs are in talks with them, he said, “See time will reveal everything. What they have claimed is nothing but a political gimmick. People of the state will know as to how many MLAs are on their side and how many have confidence in the present government at the appropriate times”.

Chowdhury also maintained that it was not unexpected for the party and the rebel MLAs had tried their best to garner support from BJP rank and file across the state.

“They have been roaming across the state and holding meetings with people and party rank and file to gain people’s confidence. At the end of the day it is expected, they were given ample opportunities by the party high command despite receiving a number of complaints and charges of anti-party activities. Several initiatives were taken to bring them to the party mainstream but things didn’t work out,” Choudhury said.

The minister also alleged that both the MLAs were trying to create political turmoil in the state so that opportunists could catch fish in the muddy water.

Mrinal Banik from Agartala