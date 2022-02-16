AGARTALA: The Enforcement Directorate has started a probe against former Tripura PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury and his wife in connection with a multi-hundred crore PWD scam.

Apart from the couple, The ED would also investigate the property details of former Tripura PWD Chief Engineer Sunil Bhowmik and the then Chief Secretary Yaspal Singh along with their spouses.

The ED has started the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. “As of now, the accused persons have not been served any notice. The inquiry is in its beginning and the agency is now collecting details of the property enlisted in their names”, said an ED source.

In February 4, Assistant Director Agartala Sub-Zonal office ED, Vikas Phogat, issued a letter addressing land records and settlement, Sub Divisional Magistrates and sub-registrars of Jirania, Sadar and Belonia and requested to furnish copies of sale deeds, gift deeds, lease deed etc of any immovable property registered in the names of persons enlisted in the letter.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that Chowdhury, Bhowmik and Singh were earlier arrested by Tripura Police’s Crime Branch unit for their involvement in a Rs 600 crore scam.