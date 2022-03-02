AGARTALA: In charge of Tripura Pradesh Congress and Congress Working Committee Member Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over Tripura’s law and order situation.

He said that if necessary, the party would knock on the doors of Apex Court to ensure adequate safety and security for its leaders.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here, Kumar said, “The Congress party wrote specific letters addressing Chief Minister and DGP of Tripura police seeking arrangements of security for Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha soon after they joined the Congress party. The letters were sent on February 18 last but we did not receive any response.”

The Congress leaders further claimed that the recent incidents of violence occurring in different parts of the state including Agartala city justified the apprehensions of the Congress party.

“We shall leave no stones unturned to make sure that our leaders get proper security. We shall move the High Court, if that does not hear our plea; we shall knock on the doors of the Apex Court of the country. Every possible step will be taken from the part of Congress”, he said.

According to Congress, two separate delegations of the state leadership have sought appointments from DGP Tripura Police and the Governor of Tripura. “We have been informed from the Governor’s secretariat that he is ill. We will once again try for his appointment in the late evening while the DGP has given us time to meet after 6 pm”, said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s joining spree continued on Wednesday as well. The party claimed that a total of 1,437 voters from different political parties joined the Congress under the leadership of Parimal Debnath, Roshan Ali and Manir Hossain.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman in presence of TPCC President Birajit Sinha, Ex-Minister Billal Miah and Asish Kumar Saha welcomed the newcomers at an event organized in the Congress Bhavan Premises.