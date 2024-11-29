Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while warning against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, has emphasised the need to protect them.

Saha said that the Bangladesh issue is an international matter and India’s central leadership has conveyed their message regarding it.

“We must also call for restraint and ask for the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh,” he added.

He said the Tripura government has been closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the state police chief to maintain a vigilant watch on the borders to prevent any intruders from crossing into India.

The chief minister criticised the opposition parties for remaining silent on the Bangladesh issue.

“They only speak about Iraq and similar issues taking to the streets, yet on this matter, they remain silent,” he added.