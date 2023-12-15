Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura on Friday in a joint operation with Tripura Police destroyed 40,000 immature Cannabis (Ganja) plants illegally cultivated in Manikyanagar village in Rahimpur area under Kalamchoura police station of Sepahijala District.

In forestland, approximately 18 hectares of land in seven different plots have been cleared by cutting, uprooting and burning of the plants.

In this season alone to date a total of 4,02,400 Cannabis plants have been destroyed in different parts of the state of Tripura and approximately 300 acres of forest land have been reclaimed in several joint operations by BSF and sister agencies.

The BSF with its sister agencies is continuously launching operations to destroy the illegal cultivation of Ganja.

Efforts of security forces are in line with the Central government’s commitment to end the menace of drugs in the country.