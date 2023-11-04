Agartala: Tripura has imposed a ban on the transportation of live pigs into and through the state due to the detection of African swine fever.

In response to the outbreak, the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) has issued a notification, prohibiting the entry of live pigs or pig carcasses from outside the state without obtaining a prior no-objection certificate from the ARDD department of the Government of Tripura.

The order specifies that entry will only be permitted for consignments arriving via rail or road at the state’s designated entry points, in compliance with Rule 96 of the Transportation of Animals Rules, 2001 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

This must be done while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) established by the state government.

Additionally, the health and vaccination status of the animals must be verified by ARDD officials, and a minimum of 48 hours advance notice must be provided to the director of ARDD prior to the arrival of any pig consignment at the state’s entry point.

Furthermore, the notification states that no pigs intended for commercial purposes (i.e., pork) may enter the state, with the exception of breeding stock.

Importers are required to bear the cost of having the animals examined by ARDD officials at the destination point, after notifying the local ARDD official.

In the event that an unhealthy or unauthorized consignment is identified and located by an authorized official at any entry point in the state, it becomes the sole responsibility of the owner or importer to remove the animals or consignment from the state.

Failure to do so will necessitate the disposal of the consignment at the owner’s or importer’s expense, in accordance with prevailing disease control regulations overseen by ARDD officials.