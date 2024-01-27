GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in the Northeast for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra recently, has penned a special message for the people of the region.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of the Northeast for the “love and kindness” he claimed to have received in the region during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said that his “family in the Northeast” will always have “a soldier in New Delhi” who will fight for their rights and freedom “in this battle for Nyay”.

“To my family in the Northeast, always remember you have a soldier in New Delhi,” the former Congress president said.

He added: “I will defend each one of your rights and freedoms in this battle for Nyay. Thank you for the love and kindness you have showered on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.”