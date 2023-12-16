Three NLFT militants including Self Styled Major held in Bru camp in Tripura.

Agartala: In a recent development the Tripura Police have apprehended three insurgents including a self-styled Major and an associate of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).

The arrests took place at the Khasnam Para Bru settlement camp in the North District, which shares a border with Assam and Mizoram.

North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, revealed that the operation was carried out based on a tip-off.

“A joint team of Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles conducted a raid in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in the arrest of two active NLFT cadres, identified as Ganaram Rang alias Baileng (self-styled Major) and Rai Bahadur Reang. Both individuals, residents of Anadabazaar in the North District, had joined NLFT(PD) in July 2023”, he said.

He said that additionally, Rai Taingha Reang was arrested from Khasnam Para for assisting the NLFT members in taking shelter. The police confiscated a Chinese Pistol, live ammunition, NLFT notices, subscription notices, Rs. 3,360 in Indian currency, and 6795 Taka in Bangladeshi currency during the operation.

Intelligence sources have suggested that the arrested extremists had crossed over from the NLFT (Parimal Debbarma) hideout at Jupui in Bangladesh.