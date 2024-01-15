Imphal: Thousands of commuters on Sunday faced hardships at different locations across the state owing to the 35th Drivers’ Day observation which marked the day with an offering of floral tributes to the photos of those drivers who lost their lives in serving the public.

The state has been cut off from the rest of the country by road as the drivers joined the observation.

On this occasion, old-aged drivers were also honoured by providing monetary assistance and mementos.

Over 300 registered drivers lost their lives in different accidents and incidents since 1990, the year observation started.

The main function was organized at the Drivers’ Union office, MG Avenue in Imphal.

Various transport organisations including the powerful All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Workers’ Union (AMRTMDU), Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA), All Manipur 407 Mini Tata Owners’ cum Drivers’ Welfare Association, and All Manipur Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Union (AMPTDU) observed the day.

Secretary General of the AMRTMDU, M Anil Meitei speaking on the occasion has appealed to the government to extend support and help the drivers who are helpless now due to the ongoing communal violence in the state.