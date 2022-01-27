Tensions flared up along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border following a firing incident over construction of a road.

The contractor engaged in the road construction allegedly opened fire after locals raised objection to the construction work being carried out by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The incident took place at Hime Basti area under Gogamukh police station in Dhemaji district of Assam.

“Local villagers from Assam obstructed to the construction of the road by Arunachal government. When they went to the site to protest, the contractor involved with the construction fired one round in the air,” reports quoted an official as saying.

Also read: Era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Agitated over opening of fire by the contractor, local villagers from Assam protested and forcibly stopped the construction work.

The angry crowd also damaged a few vehicles and set on fire a temporary camp that was built for the road construction workers.

Police forces from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the deputy commissioners of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts to get in touch with their Arunachal counterparts are resolve the situation at the earliest.

Also read: China hands over missing Arunachal boy to Indian Army

Notably, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have over 1200 points of disputes along the inter-state border.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a 804-km long inter-state border.

On January 24, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu held a meeting to discuss the border issue.