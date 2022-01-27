Era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

CM Sarma made this statement after attending a surrender ceremony in Guwahati.

Cadres of two militant outfits in Assam formally surrendered in Guwahati on Thursday.

The rebels that laid down arms in Guwahati belonged to the militant outfits – Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO).

“With this, each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream. These were the last troops in the jungle. The era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Assam-Meghalaya border row: Both states reached 98% agreement on six areas of difference, says CM Conrad Sangma

The militants of TLA and UGPO laid down arms before Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a surrender ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

As many as 169 militants laid down arms in Guwahati on Thursday.

The surrendered militants handed over their arms and ammunition before the authority.

“277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both organizations before authority,” Assam police said.

Moreover, a financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation.

“Surrendered militants must utilize the financial grants judiciously, and engage in entrepreneurship and agriculture to lead a dignified life,” the Assam CM said.