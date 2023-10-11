Guwahati: Even as Manipur grapples to combat the menace of widespread deforestation allegedly caused by large-scale poppy cultivation in the hills of the Northeastern state, a private tea company has embarked on an innovative initiative to replace narcotic plantations with tea gardens.

Meckley Tea India, a recent entrant into the Indian tea industry, has invested in promoting tea in Manipur and has identified several picturesque locations in the state, blessed with lush green tea gardens and serene landscapes to establish tea tourism destinations in the state.

Meckley Tea India, a start-up company from Manipur, aims to be a leading player in the Indian tea industry by producing high-quality tea.

Tea scientist P Bordoloi, who is a former advisor of the Toklai Tea Research Association in Assam’s Jorhat district, indicated that the climate conditions, temperature, rainfall and soil of the hill state may adapt to the best tea and highest quality of tea in the world.

Another encouraging indicator of the tea venture is that wild teas were naturally grown in the forests of Manipur.

Tea tourism is a rapidly growing industry that not only offers tourists a unique experience but also generates employment opportunities for the local population.

The promotion of tea tourism will thus create new avenues for employment, ranging from tea plucking to hospitality services, leading to enhanced income and a better standard of living for the local communities.

Tea cultivation is also eco-friendly and sustainable and is likely to contribute to the conservation of Manipur’s pristine natural beauty.

Milan Koijam, Director of Meckley Tea India, said, “The target is to produce over 16,826 kilograms of tea by converting 7,500 hectares of poppy cultivated areas to tea plantations to generate Rs. 72 crore of revenue. The initiative would provide employment and help curb unemployment and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Manipur.”

Koijam solicited the support and collaboration of the government, local communities and other stakeholders in making the venture a success.