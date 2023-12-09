The Northeast India is a hidden paradise for travel enthusiasts. We have listed the mesmerizing untouched destinations you should add to your travel bucket list this new year adventure:
- Ziro valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Ziro Valley is known for its stunning rice fields, bamboo groves, and pine forests, offering breathtaking views you won’t find anywhere else in India.Surrounded by majestic mountains, Ziro offers opportunities for trekking, hiking, and simply enjoying the fresh mountain air. This valley is home to the Apatani tribe, and visitors can learn about their culture and traditions by exploring the nearby villages. The valley offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan lifestyle, but it comes to life during the famous Ziro Music Festival.
- Majuli, Assam: Visiting Majuli is like stepping back in time, offering a unique blend of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and a glimpse into a slower, more peaceful way of life. Here are just a few reasons why you should consider adding Majuli to your travel bucket list. You can reach this island via a ferry ride, and once you get to the island, you can explore it on a rented bicycle. You will get to experience the richness of tribal lifestyle and get to take part in their cultural festivities. The island also allows visitors to experience Assamese cuisines and traditional handicrafts.
- Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Mawlynnong is a small village located in Meghalaya, known for its cleanliness and natural beauty. It is undoubtedly an offbeat destination in India, but it’s something you would want to take advantage of.
- The village is one of the cleanest village in Asia, with locals taking great pride in maintaining its cleanliness. Visitors can explore the village and admire the beautiful flower gardens and waterfalls. The village is also home to the rare living root bridge, but it will require you to climb down many steps. The village also offers visitors a chance to experience the local culture and cuisines.
- Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: If you are considering the state of Arunachal Pradesh for your next trip, you must add Tawang to your itinerary. It is undoubtedly one of the most scintillating places to visit in India. Tawang is a remote town known for its stunning landscapes and rich culture. The route to Tawang is filled with adventure, and only a few people have the stamina to bear it.
- The town is also home to the famous Tawang Monastery that remains popular as one of the largest Buddhist monasteries worldwide.
- Damro , Arunachal Pradesh: Do you wish to walk over the longest hanging bridge to cross a raging river below? Then you have to visit Damro in Arunachal Pradesh, another lesser-known tourist place in North East India. Your visit to this state will be unlike any other trip, as you will get to see and experience the authentic tribal lifestyle where you will find bamboo houses with thatched roofs, swaying bridges made with wood, and tamed bison. The Damro Labokellie Tea Garden is an excellent addition to this already beautiful place.