Guwahati: A tragic accident in North Sikkim’s Mangan district has left one tourist dead, two injured, and eight others missing after a vehicle carrying 11 individuals plunged into the Teesta River.

Police confirmed the incident on Friday, with rescue operations intensifying in the challenging mountainous terrain.

Initial reports indicate the accident occurred on Thursday night as the vehicle was en route from Lachen to Lachung.

It reportedly veered off a precarious turn on the mountainous route, a known accident-prone zone, plummeting nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River.

“As of now, authorities have rescued two critically injured persons and recovered one body,” said Mangan Superintendent of Police, Sonam Detchu Bhutia.

SP Bhutia asserted that the authorities have transported the injured to the STNM Hospital in Gangtok, Sikkim, for urgent medical attention. The identities and origin of the tourists remain unconfirmed.

“Upon receiving information about the disaster, authorities launched a swift and coordinated response. Teams comprising the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sikkim Police, and local administration rushed to the site, initiating late-night rescue operations amidst difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions”, Bhutia noted.

According to sources, rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams striving to reach the crash site and locate the vehicle in the deep gorge.

Authorities also mobilized divers and high-altitude rescue units to aid in the search for the missing tourists. They have cordoned off the affected area and advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel along the route until further notice.

Furthermore, details regarding the deceased, injured, and the precise cause of the accident are still pending as investigations continue.