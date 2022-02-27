First of the students hailing from Northeast state of Sikkim in India, who were left stranded in war-hit Ukraine, is slated to arrive in the state later on Sunday.

Avishkar Sharma, hailing from Pendam located in the Tehsil of Gangtok of Sikkim, arrived at New Delhi on-board an evacuation flight from Budapest in Romania.

Moreover, at least three Sikkimese students, who were left stranded in Ukraine have also managed to cross over to Poland, from where they will be boarding a flight to New Delhi, officials informed.

Notably, 26 students from Sikkim were left stranded in Ukraine following an invasion of the country by Russia, officials added.

Also read: Haryana girl refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of landlord’s family

Earlier, chief minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang – requested citizens from state, who are left stranded in war-hit Ukraine, to get in touch with the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang also released contact information for the citizens from the state stranded in Ukraine.

“Considering the current situation in Ukraine, I request the Sikkimese citizens studying or residing there to contact Shri Ratnamani Pradhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Ministers’ Office, Gangtok on the following number (+91 97351 23333) or via mail (procmo.sikkim@gmail.com),” Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said.