GANGTOK: Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has demanded a central bureau of investigation (CBI) probe into the recent glacial lake burst incident.

SDF leader MK Subba, on Friday (November 10), submitted a memorandum to the ministry of home affairs on behalf of former CM Pawan Chamling, urging the central government to order a CBI probe into the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Sikkim.

The glacial lake burst incident in Sikkim recently wrecked mayhem in the Himalayan state claiming hundreds of lives and destroying properties worth crores of rupees.

In the memorandum, the SDF accused the SKM-led Sikkim government of negligence stating CM PS Tamang-Golay of ignoring warnings.

The SDF memorandum further claimed that the Sikkim government failed to implement the Dam Safety Act 2021.

Furthermore, the memorandum criticized the Sikkim CM for attempting to “politicise the disaster by labeling the dam as substandard without factual evidence or technical reports”.