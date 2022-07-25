GANGTOK: Sikkim would set up a police reform and disciplinary committee to develop a strategy for carrying out reforms in the police force.

This was informed by Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang on Sunday.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang held a meeting with senior officials of the police department of the state at his official residence on Sunday.

“There is a need to develop a strategy for the well-being of the police personnel as also to reform the force,” the Sikkim chief minister said.

The meeting reviewed the condition of the police force and decided to form the committee, which will be headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) Akshay Sachdev.

The panel would comprise of senior police officers from Sikkim.

The committee is expected to submit its report within a month.

Moreover, at least 50 police officials from Sikkim will undergo training for behavioural psychology, mental health counselling and stress management in Bangalore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Sikkim police department and the National Institute of Mental Health Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore recently.