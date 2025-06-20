Guwahati: Sikkim is marking its 50th year of statehood with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation through the “Connect to Earth” initiative. Launched in 2023 by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the program seeks to protect nature while actively engaging the community. It has become a key element of the government’s long-term strategy.

A major event under the initiative was the large tree-planting campaign on World Environment Day 2025. Thousands of trees were planted across Sikkim under the theme “A Tree for Mother.” Chief Minister Tamang described it as a tribute to both nature and motherhood. Officials report that Sikkim’s forest cover has steadily increased since the current government took office.

Another significant achievement for conservation is the designation of Khachoedpalri Lake as Sikkim’s first Ramsar site, giving it international recognition for its important wetlands.

Building on its early ban on single-use plastics, Sikkim is now enhancing waste management efforts by expanding composting and recycling, particularly in rural areas. The goal is to integrate eco-friendly practices into daily life and reduce the state’s environmental impact.

Community involvement remains central to the initiative. Residents are encouraged to participate in organic farming, green festivals, and preserve traditional practices that support sustainability. Recently, Chief Minister Tamang met with Buddhist leaders in Delhi to discuss how spiritual teachings can help promote environmental awareness.

Chief Minister Tamang also raised concerns about National Highway 10, which is prone to frequent landslides, and called for infrastructure improvements that ensure safety while protecting the environment.

Sikkim’s “Connect to Earth” initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental protection, combining government action with community participation. As the state moves forward, this program is expected to reinforce Sikkim’s leadership in sustainable living.