Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant (01) and Field Investigator (01) in the ICSSR sponsored research project titled “Evaluating the Impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission on Rural Communities: A Study of the Gangetic Plain and Himalayan Regions of India” (F. No. 51/2024-25/JJM/GEN/RP/ICSSR) under Dr. Anant Gautam (Project Director) at the Department of Geography. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its vision is to achieve intellectual, academic and cultural development of the people of Eastern Himalayas. Its mission is to provide quality higher education.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications: Post-graduate in Social Sciences/Environmental Sciences/Applied Geology with minimum 55% marks with NET./M.Phil./Ph.D.

Desirable Qualification: Work experience in water resources research

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 37, 000 /-

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications: Post-graduate in Social Sciences/Environmental Sciences/Applied Geology with minimum 55% marks

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 20,000/-

How to apply :

Candidates with adequate qualifications can apply with detailed bio-data (including academic qualification, relevant experiences, and publications if any), email ID, and mobile number, supported by duly attested copies of the certificates in one pdf file may submit it to [email protected] latest by 13/03/2025.

The shortlisted applicants will get information through email for the online interview which is

tentatively scheduled in the third week of March 2025.

Only shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and interviewed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here