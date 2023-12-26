Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow in a DST SERB funded research project entitled “An investigation of gene-environment interaction with special reference to stress, 5-HTTLPR and epigenetic changes in the pathophysiology of depression among the patients of Sikkim” at the Department of Zoology. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Some of the objectives of the university include to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit and to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

M.Sc. with 55 % (5.5 grade points on a scale of 10) marks in Zoology/Life Science from UGC recognized university. For SC/ST category, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate score (5.0 grade points on a scale of 10) in masters’ degree.

Desirable qualification:

Experience in molecular biology techniques and handling human blood samples.

Age limit: 30 years

Fellowship: As per the DST norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in the prescribed format through e-mail to Dr. Bisu Singh (PI), Assistant Professor, Dept. of Zoology, Sikkim University at bisusingh22@yahoo.co.in / bsingh01@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 7th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here