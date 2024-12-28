Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Incubation Manager and Program Manager. AIC-SMU Technology Business Incubation Foundation (AIC-SMUTBI) is set up as one of the 100 world-class incubators envisioned by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Government of India in September, 2018. It is the first Atal Incubation Centre in North-East India that nurtures and incubates early-stage entrepreneurial ventures.

Name of post : Incubation Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate with 5 years of experience OR MBA with 3 years of experience With a minimum of 2 years experience working in an incubator / startup ecosystem enablement

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate (preferably BTech in CSE / ECE) with 2 years of experience

Work Location: Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology Campus, Majitar, Rangpo, Sikkim (33 kms from Gangtok, Sikkim)

How to apply :

Candidates may email their CVs at [email protected] by January 12, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here