Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in MeitY sponsored project “Efficient and Secure Internet of Things (IoT) Communication Framework in Context of Content Centric Network (CCN) using Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC).”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Efficient and Secure Internet of Things (IoT) Communication Framework in Context of Content Centric Network (CCN) using Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)

Essential Qualification :

a) B.E./B.Tech. and M.E./M.Tech. in Computer Sc. & Engg. / Information Technology / Electronics Engineering or equivalent from an Institute of National Importance / AICTE-approved University/ Institution with minimum 65% marks or 7.0 CGPA (out of 10) in M.E./M.Tech.

OR

B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Sc. & Engg. / Information Technology / Electronics Engineering or equivalent from an Institute of National Importance with minimum 85% marks or 9.0 CGPA (out of 10).

b) A GATE/NET qualification certificate is mandatory.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month (first two years) and Rs 35,000/- per month (third year) + HRA (if accommodation is not provided by the Institute)

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of the filled in application form along with all supporting documents as a single PDF file via email to sray.cse@nitsikkim.ac.in on or before 7th November 2022

The email should be given the subject line “Application for JRF_MeitY”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here