Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Hindi.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules and Regulations

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th November 2022 from 2 PM onwards in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with self-attested copies of all relevant documents in support of their essential qualifications , work experience etc.

They may prepare a 10 minutes presentation on the subject of specialization / research area

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here