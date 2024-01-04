Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School Gangtok Sikkim.

Army Public School Gangtok Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) in its campus besides at Army Public School Kalimpong and Army Public School Darjeeling.

Name of post : TGT -Science, Sanskrit

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(a) Graduate/ Post Graduate with minimum 50% marks in the concerned subject.

(b) B.Ed with minimum 50% marks.

(c) CTET/ TET qualified

Name of post : PRT – Maths, Hindi, General

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(a) Graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed)/ B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each.

(b) The candidate who has qualified as B.Ed. and not D.E.Ed would have to undergo a six month bridge course in elementary education from an institution recognized by the NCTE within the period of probation (two years).

(c) CTET/ TET qualified.

Additional Criteria :

Applicants should have good command in English and proficiency in Computer.

Age:

As on 01 Apr 2024, the age of the candidates should be :-

(a) Fresh candidates – Below 40 years

(b) Experienced Candidates – Below 57 years (incl ESM)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on prescribed form available on School website (www.apsgangtok.com) or

AWES website(www.awesindia.com) and send by by Registered post/ by hand to the Principal, Army Public School, New Cantt Gangtok. P.O. Daragoan, Tadong, East Sikkim-737102.

Candidates may also send their applications by email to armyschoolgangtok@gmail.com .

The candidates must send the applications along with attested copies of education/ experience

certificates and two copy of recent coloured passport size photographs and a DD of Rs 100/- (non

refundable) in favour of Army Public School, Gangtok.

Last date for submission of application is 20 January 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here