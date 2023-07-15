Sikkim Jobs : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in NIT Sikkim

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors (Grade II) in various departments of the Institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-II)

No. of posts : 12

Departments :

(i) Civil Engineering

(ii) Computer Science and Engineering

(iii) Electronics and Communication Engineering

(iv) Electrical and Electronics Engineering

(v) Mechanical Engineering

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of National Institute of Technology (NIT)

Also Read : Assam Career : Great summer hairstyles for work with a claw clip

How to apply : Candidates may send their completely filled application form along with credit point sheet and all self-attested enclosures in support of educational qualifications, experience, category, documents for credit points claimed etc. to “The Director, NIT Sikkim, Barfung Block,

Ravangla, Sikkim – 737139, (India)” by closing date of receipt of application i.e. 14th August 2023 (5:00 PM).

Also Read : 8 board games that will be great fun to play with kids in summer vacation

Candidates must also email the scanned copies of completely filled application form along with credit point sheet and all enclosures in support of educational qualifications, experience, category, documents for credit points claimed etc. (a single zip file) to recruit2023@nitsikkim.ac.in before the closing date

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here