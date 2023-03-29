GANGTOK: Gangtok zilla adhyaksha Balaram Adhikari on Tuesday chaired a meeting on preparedness for ensuing monsoon season.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of Zilla Panchayat Bhawan, at Sichey.

The meeting was organized by District Disaster Management Authority, Gangtok.

The zilla adhyaksha said such meeting is important as it forewarns the line departments and citizens about unpredictable natural disasters.

He hoped that the meeting will bring solution to the problems before the monsoon season begins.

During his address he directed the concerned departments to involve NGOs, schools, BDOs and panchayat members in disaster management activities.

District collector Tushar Nikhare, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, spoke about Sokpey landslide which has now become a serious concern.

He said that the need of the hour for the State is the participation of line departments to protect vulnerable areas from landslides.

He also sought the active cooperation from GREF and the Indian Army in tackling monsoon-related natural disasters.

During the course of the meeting, issues related to characteristics determined by physical and environmental factors that increase the susceptibility of the impact concerned with natural hazards were elaborately reviewed and discussed.

Many vulnerable areas were identified and immediate safety measures to avoid disruptive calamities in specific locations like Barpipal, Manbir Colony, TamangGumpa, Chandmari stretch, Forest check post stretch, Mariegold stretch, Sirwani, Ralap, Adampool highway and road leading from Ranipool to Burtuk were discussed at length by representatives of the line departments present.

The pertinent issues such as jhoras, drainage system, dengue epidemic, hanging cables over pedestrian walking areas and SOP regarding disaster management were also analysed.

The representatives of line departments presented amicable solutions for queries and propositions put forth during the meeting.

The district collector, after taking stock of the grievances and suggestions presented by the line departments, requested the line departments to take necessary measures to avoid any damage to life and property during the monsoon season.

He directed the BDOs to inspect vulnerable areas in rural areas in co-ordination with the panchayats.

He also requested the concerned departments to give a list of jhoras and drainage system which could possibly pose threats to citizens and source of livelihood.

Gangtok ADC (HQ) HemantRai, in his address, hoped that this meeting will be result oriented and the concerned line departments will take all possible measures to avoid damage caused by natural disasters.

He apprised the gathering about the main objective of the programme was to identify the vulnerable areas and issues related to monsoon season.

Concluding his address, he requested the representatives of line departments to work at war footing so that the issues will be solved before the monsoon season.

The meeting had the presence of ADC Gangtok (HQ) HemantRai, ADC Gangtok RohanAgawane, officers from various line departments, BDOs, representatives from District Disaster Management Agency, Police personnel, Army personnel, commanding officers from GREF, concerned government officials, NHIDCL and NDRF.