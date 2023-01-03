GANGTOK: The Sikkim transport department has lifted the odd-even restrictions that it imposed for plying of vehicles in Gangtok.

The odd-even restrictions were imposed on plying of vehicles in Gangtok by the Sikkim transport department in June 2022.

The fresh notification issued by the Sikkim transport department stated: “The Odd Even restriction imposed vide Notification No. GOS/Transport/Secy/872/2022, dated 02.06.2022, on the movement of Private vehicles in the Municipal Area of Gangtok under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect”.

The June 2, 2022 notification issued by the Sikkim chief secretary had stated that the odd-even system was implemented to reduce non-essential vehicle movement for better traffic management in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The restriction was though not valid on Saturdays, Sundays, or federal holidays.

Exemptions were in place for essential and emergency services, two-wheelers, banking services and the media.

All vehicles registered outside of Sikkim were exempted as well; however, vehicles registered outside of Sikkim but stationed in Gangtok were not.